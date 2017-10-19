Katie Couric Selling Lavish NYC Apartment for $8.25 Million

Wanna buy Katie Couric's apartment?
The veteran news personality is selling her lavish co-op on Park Ave on Manhattan's Upper East Side for $8.25 million.
The home was put on the market past week. The property contains five bedrooms and five bedrooms, according to the real estate listing, provided by Stribling Private Brokerage. Couric is not named in the listing but E! News has confirmed she owns the apartment.
The home boasts high ceilings, big windows, parquet flooring and views of Park Avenue's famous tulip gardens, tree tops and The Brick Church. It also has a chef's eat-in kitchen with stone countertops, a breakfast room and butler's pantry. Couric no longer lives there; all furniture inside is staged professionally for prospective buyers.
The property allows pets and is described as a "white glove, full-service coop with 24-hour doorman service, a fitness center, a bike room and live-in super."
Stribling Private Brokerage
Page Six had reported in 2016 that Couric and husband John Molner bought another 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom condo in elsewhere on Manhattan's Upper East Side for $12 million.
The outlet quoted a pal as saying that "Katie raised her family in the Park Avenue apartment," but "moved last year to a new apartment after she remarried." Couric has not commented.
News of Couric's listing of her old home comes more than two months after Variety reported that she is departing Yahoo! as its global news anchor, following the completion of Verizon's $4.5 billion takeover of company. The outlet said Couric will continue to work with Oath, the group Verizon formed by combining Yahoo! and AOL, on a project basis. She has not commented.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom