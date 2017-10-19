Taylor Swift Holds Second Secret Session at Her Rhode Island Home

The secret sessions continue!

Less than a week after Taylor Swift gathered fans for a secret listening session in London, the singer invited a group of Swifties to her house in Rhode Island. On Wednesday night, selected T.Swift fans arrived at the 27-year-old's stunning home and had a chance to meet the singer and listen to her upcoming album Reputation.

The reaction? Fans are saying this album is even better than some of their favorite T.Swift albums like Red and Speak Now!