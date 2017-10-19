Taylor Swift Holds Second Secret Session at Her Rhode Island Home

The secret sessions continue!
Less than a week after Taylor Swift gathered fans for a secret listening session in London, the singer invited a group of Swifties to her house in Rhode Island. On Wednesday night, selected T.Swift fans arrived at the 27-year-old's stunning home and had a chance to meet the singer and listen to her upcoming album Reputation.
The reaction? Fans are saying this album is even better than some of their favorite T.Swift albums like Red and Speak Now!
After Wednesday's secret session, Swift saw a post from Tumblr user away-from-the-crowds that said, "THE ALBUM IS LYRICALLY BETTER THAN SPEAK NOW AND RED COMBINED." Swift replied with a grinning face emoji.
When asked about the album after attending the secret session meeting, Tumblr user ofrunningfoxes wrote, "NO I AM TELLING YOU ALL THAT THIS ENTIRE ALBUM IS FIRE. EVERY SINGLE SONG IS A BOP. THIS ALBUM IS AMAZING. THERE IS NO BAD SONG. THIS ALBUM IS SEXY SHADY AND DARK. BUT IT WILL ALSO MAKE YOU HAPPY. IT TELLS A STORY. AND I AM SO EXCITED FOR THE REST OF YOU TO HEAR IT."
While at Swift's house, one fan spotted a picture of the singer and pal Ed Sheeran holding her cat Meredith. And while taking pictures with her Swifties, she let them pose with her Grammys! Pretty awesome, right?
On Thursday, the singer teased her new song "Gorgeous" on social media. In response, Swifties who have heard the song let everyone know to prepare themselves. "JUST LETTING YOU KNOW, YOU SHOULD ALL BUCKLE UP BECAUSE GORGEOUS IS SO AMAZING AND NOTHING LIKE LWYMMD OR RFI. YOU WILL BE SHOCKED," away-from-the-crowds posted.
We can't wait to hear! "Gorgeous" drops at midnight so everyone get ready! Reputation is set for release on Nov. 10.