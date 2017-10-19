One step closer to an engagement?

Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, according to the Daily Mail. The site reports that Prince Harry "desperately" wanted his grandmother to meet his girlfriend and that the hour-long tea meeting was "deliberately informal" in case Markle had any nervous butterflies and to make sure the meeting wasn't "widely publicized" in the palace.

The report also details the couple arrived for tea at 5 p.m. in a Ford Galaxy with blacked out windows. Prince Philip is said to not have been at the tea.