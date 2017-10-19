Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and More Honor Tom Petty at 2017 CMT Artists of the Year

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

The country music community paid its respects to the late Tom Petty last night. 

During the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year event, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town covered Petty's song "I Won't Back Down."

Alden, Urban and Stapleton played the famous song on their guitars and took turns serving as lead vocalists. Little Big Town provided backup vocals. Audience members couldn't help but sing along and gave the artists a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

Stapleton, Aldean and Urban were honored as this year's top artists along with Florida Georgia Line and Luke Bryan

Watch the video to see the country superstars pay tribute to Petty.

Petty passed away Oct. 2. He was 66 years old. His longtime manager released the following statement to E! News shortly after his death:

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," the statement read. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

Petty had previously been touring as part of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers 40 anniversary tour.

Friends and family of the "Free Fallin'" singer gathered earlier this week to pay their respects to the musician during a private memorial ceremony held at Self Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine.

2017 CMT Music Awards
