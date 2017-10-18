Game on!

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker decided they were ready to try for a third baby in tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie—and we all already know how that turned out!

After getting pressured into taking a pregnancy test by her sister, Sydney Rae Bass, Jessie realized she was extremely disappointed when the result came back negative.

"I feel like that's like a sign that maybe I do want another baby," she told hubby Eric Decker.

"We can keep trying," Eric replied.