She's a survivor!

Michelle Williams is known for being a member of the of one of the fiercest and best-selling female groups of all time, but earlier today the Destiny's Child singer revealed she was suicidal at the height of her fame.

The 37-year-old was guest co-hosting The Talk on Wednesday and during the episode she got very candid with hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne that she was battling serious depression while at the top of the charts with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

She said on the show that at the time she didn't understand why she felt the way she did given, thinking, "I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression."