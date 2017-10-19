It's a very special day for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel...

Today marks the couple's five-year wedding anniversary, which—believe it or not—puts them in a small percentage of Hollywood couples who've made it that far!

But other than defeating the Hollywood couple curse and giving us some serious #RelationshipGoals with their beauty and overall love for each other, there's one thing that makes this A-list couple stand out: They're incredibly real.

From cheesy family photos to dancing in public like no one's watching to wearing matching t-shirts, this duo is actually a lot like all of us.