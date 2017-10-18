Starbucks Is Releasing Vampire Frappuccinos for Halloween

Things are getting spooky at Starbucks.

Through Oct. 31, Starbucks locations in the U.K., Singapore, Norway and Sweden are offering the Vampire Frappuccino. "For the first time ever, Vampire Frappuccino makes a special daytime appearance. Introducing, Mr and Mrs Vampire Frappuccino Blended Beverage," Starbucks Singapore shares on their website.

The site also provides a description of the drinks. "Both these fang-tastic beverages start off with a layer of mocha sauce and a dollop of whipped cream on the bottom. With Mr Vampire Frappuccino, chocolatey cereal is layered on top while Mrs Vampire Frappuccino sees sweet vanilla added to the mix," the description reads.