UPDATE: On Oct. 16, Alyssa Milano tweeted that she was "just made aware of an earlier #MeToo movement." According to Good Morning America, Tarana Burke launched the movement back in 2010. Milano spoke about how she plans to work with Burke to make #MeToo "go beyond just a hashtag movement" on a recent episode of the show.
After Hollywood boycotted Twitter as part of the #WomenBoycottTwitter movement, Alyssa Milano returned to the social platform to show the magnitude of the sexual assault and harassment problem.
The Project Runway All Stars judge tweeted a call-to-action asking people to speak out about being sexually harassed or assaulted by replying to her tweet with the words "Me Too."
"Me Too," the Charmed star shared on Twitter. "Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.'"
If you?ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ?me too? as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017
According to Twitter, there have been more than 1.2 million tweets featuring the hashtag #MeToo since Sunday Oct. 15 at noon. The hashtag has also been shared several times on Instagram. Several celebrities have shared their own experiences with sexual harassment or assault and responded to Milano's tweet, including Debra Messing, Anna Paquin, Sophia Bush, Rose McGowan, Lady Gaga and Rosario Dawson. Bachelor In Paradise's Jade Tolbert, True Blood's Kristin Bauer van Straten, Bates Motel's Brooke Smith, Monica Lewinsky and many more also wrote "Me Too" on Twitter and Instagram.
All too pervasive... Me too. #MeToo #TogetherWeRise https://t.co/ju5K3USDt8— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) October 16, 2017
me too— Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) October 15, 2017
Actually really really interested to know if there are women out there who have *never* experienced sexual harassment. #metoo— Jojo Moyes (@jojomoyes) October 16, 2017
Me too.— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 15, 2017
Me too— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 15, 2017
Me too https://t.co/ScX67Kmmiy— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 15, 2017
#metoo pic.twitter.com/jHPYgsWCEw— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 16, 2017
Me too. https://t.co/ptQV7uENGk— Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) October 15, 2017
Me too— Kristin Bauer (@BauervanStraten) October 15, 2017
#MeToo https://t.co/VWssdltU3n— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) October 16, 2017
Although her Charmed co-star McGowan was mentioned in The New York Times article detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Milano didn't initially release a statement about Weinstein because she is friends with his now ex Georgina Chapman. However, Milano published an article about her thoughts on the Weinstein scandal on her website Patriot Not Partisan on Oct. 9.
"While I am sickened and angered over the disturbing accusations of Weinstein's sexual predation and abuse of power, I'm happy - ecstatic even - that it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women," part of her article read. "To the women who have suffered any form of abuse of power, I stand beside you. To the women who have come forward against a system that is designed to keep you silent, I stand in awe of you and appreciate you and your fortitude. It is not easy to disclose such experiences, especially in the public eye. Your strength will inspire others. Thank you, thank you, thank you, for fighting this battle so hopefully my daughter won't have to."
(Originally published Monday, October 16, 2017 at 5:31 a.m. PST)