UPDATE: On Oct. 16, Alyssa Milano tweeted that she was "just made aware of an earlier #MeToo movement." According to Good Morning America, Tarana Burke launched the movement back in 2010. Milano spoke about how she plans to work with Burke to make #MeToo "go beyond just a hashtag movement" on a recent episode of the show.

-----

After Hollywood boycotted Twitter as part of the #WomenBoycottTwitter movement, Alyssa Milano returned to the social platform to show the magnitude of the sexual assault and harassment problem.

The Project Runway All Stars judge tweeted a call-to-action asking people to speak out about being sexually harassed or assaulted by replying to her tweet with the words "Me Too."

"Me Too," the Charmed star shared on Twitter. "Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.'"