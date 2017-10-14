The "The Lawnmower" is out and the "The Catching the Bouquet" is in!

Using the dance move generator, Blake Lively and Jimmy Fallon had an epic dance battle last night on The Tonight Show—and while you may not be busting out their moves night time you're in da club, you will most likely get a laugh.

Jimmy, who loves to make his guests play wacky games, enlisted Blake for some dance floor magic.

The two took turns to making up random dances on the spot, like the "Ballerina Who Keeps Dropping Marbles" and the "Riverdancing Frankenstein."