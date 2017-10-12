From George Clooney to Meryl Streep, several celebrities have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein. In a new interview with The New York Times, Tom Hanks did the same.

Hanks said he "never worked with Harvey." But when columnist Maureen Dowd asked the Forrest Gump actor why Hollywood spent decades protecting the producer despite knowing of his allegations, Hank responded with the following:

"Well, that's a really good question and isn't it part and parcel to all of society somehow, that people in power get away with this?" he responded. "Look, I don't want to rag on Harvey but so obviously something went down there."

The Oscar-winning actor also didn't seem convinced by the statement Weinstein released claiming, "I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then."

"You can't buy, ‘Oh, well, I grew up in the '60s and '70s and so therefore. ...' I did, too," Hanks said. "So I think it's like, well, what do you want from this position of power? I know all kinds of people that just love hitting on, or making the lives of underlings some degree of miserable, because they can."