Jessie James Decker is talking all things baby!
Earlier this week, the Eric & Jessie star announced she and hubby Eric Decker are expecting their third child. "I'm almost four months," Jessie tells E! News exclusively, adding that she and Eric do know the sex. "I'm not going to say but we did just find out and we're very excited about it."
In addition to the sex, the couple, who already have 3-year-old daughter Vivianne and 2-year-old son Eric Jr., already has a baby name picked out.
"We knew all of our children's names long before," the singer dished. "We've always had the same names picked out for the last four years. He and I are kinda like that. We just, we had a mental plan of what to do with the children's names whether it was a girl or a boy."
E!
Eric and Jessie have documented their decision to have a third child on their hit E! show, but will they ever try for a fourth?
"Honestly it's just not a question. I don't want more than three," she admits. "There's nothing wrong with people that have four or five kids, it's just not for us. The fact that we were teeter-tottering on two, I felt like three was probably in the cards."
"I needed a break," Jessie added. "Luckily Bub is two years old, I've had a few year break from being pregnant and so now it's a good time. But there will definitely not be a fourth. We're good."
So what pregnancy cravings has Jessie been having? Watch the video to find out!
For more of Jessie's exclusive interview, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!
Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!