Country music is coming together to prove once again that there is power in songs.

E! News has learned this year's "CMT Artists of the Year" special will be transformed into a night of hope and healing.

Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are set to be honored at the eighth-annual special airing live from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

The changes follow the devastating hurricanes and mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Andra Day and Little Big Town will help kick off the evening with a performance of "Rise Up." They will later join Lee Ann Womack and Common for a rendition of "Stand Up For Something."