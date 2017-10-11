It was all written in the cards!

Wednesday night's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie proved that Jessie James Decker's third pregnancy was destined to happen after the country singer's aunt Sharon stopped by Nashville for a visit.

"Aunt Sharon reads tarot cards and throughout my whole life my aunt Sharon has read my cards," Jessie explained. "I actually believe in all that stuff."

As the 29-year-old mom of two sat for a reading with husband Eric Decker by her side, aunt Sharon shared a prediction that was sweet music to the NFL star's ears. "We both know what this card is telling us—childbirth and motherhood," Sharon revealed. Oh, baby!