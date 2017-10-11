Bravo
Andy Cohen will be counting down the clock with Anderson Cooper this year.
The Bravo executive will be replacing Kathy Griffin as co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve Live broadcast from Times Square in New York.
"Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year's Eve?" Cooper stated in a press release. "It's going to be a blast!"
CNN fired Griffin from her hosting duties in May after she released a photo of herself holding a prop that was meant to represent President Donald Trump's head. The termination came less then 24 hours after she shared the photo on social media and caused uproar.
CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program.— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017
At a press conference following the controversy, Griffin referred to the termination as "hurtful." And although she apologized for the photo shortly after releasing it—saying she went "way too far"—she has since said that she's "no longer sorry."
After the termination, Cooper said he was "appalled" by the comedian's viral photo.
"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in," he stated at the time. "It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."
But during an appearance on Cohen's late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cooper confirmed that he and Griffin are "still friends" and that he wished her the best.
Besides being co-hosts, Cohen and Cooper have been pals for a while.
"I've been friends with Anderson for 25 years," Cohen stated in the release. "We've travelled the world together and performed in 30 plus cities with AC2 and it's all led to this one huge night!"
AC2 is the duo's live discussion tour in which they have "deep talk" and share "shallow tales."
Cohen also shared the news on social media.
The news is out! I'm co-hosting New Year's Eve on CNN with @andersoncooper and I could not be more excited!— Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 11, 2017
This will be the 11th year CNN hosts it's New Year's Eve show.
We can't wait to see Cohen and Cooper ring in 2018 on New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.