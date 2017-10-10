Fall is here, and it seems that Vicki Gunvalson is trying to turn over a new leaf!
In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Real Housewives of Orange County star reveals that these days she is feeling happy about many things, including her relationship with her family and her boyfriend. However, the reality star did admit there's one area in her life that needs some smoothing out—and that's her rocky relationship with co-star, Tamra Judge.
In the chat, Gunvalson gushes about her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, whom she's been dating for a year and a half. The Bravolebrity explains that he's a calming force in her sometimes dramatic life.
"For me, it was time for some peace in my life and so I've been really proud of that," said the 55-year-old reality star. "It's been good for me to kind of get out of the drama of fighting with ladies and just really show what a solid, good, healthy relationship has brought in my life."
The RHOC veteran also tells E! News that their lives have been busy with six adult kids and six grandkids between the two of them, but that joining their families has actually been going quite smoothly.
As for marriage? Gunvalson reveals that she would like to be married again someday, but that she isn't rushing to the altar.
"My goal one day is to be a wife again," said the mother of two. "I love being married, I do."
"When the time is right we'll talk about it. If the time isn't right, then no," she added. "We've only been together a year and a half, we both have some divorces under our belt and we want to be sure it's forever."
In the sit-down, she also opens up about her daughter, Briana Culberson, and her ongoing battle with Lupus. The 30-year-old was diagnosed with the disease last year and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
"She suffers with it. It's really a tough disease. It affects her heart, it affects everything," said Gunvalson. "She's a trooper though, she's a strong girl."
While many of the relationships in Gunvalson's life seems to be thriving, the same cannot be said for her volatile relationship with Judge.
The two Housewives, who have both been on the show since season one, have a long history of arguing.
On one side, Gunvalson wants her co-star to apologize for her "mean girl" behavior. On the other, Judge is seeking an apology from Gunvalson for her part in spreading the rumor that her husband, Eddie Judge, is gay.
Gunvalson tells E! News that her relationship with Judge has been "stuck" all season, but that she is ready to move on.
"For me it's easier to learn from our mistakes. I'll learn from mine, I want the same for her and then I want to be able to move on," she said. "I don't want to talk about it anymore."
In last night's episode, the two came to no resolution at their sit-down discussion. But have things gotten better? Apparently not.
Gunvalson tells E! News that she and Judge are "not in a good place." She did, however, reveal that she is hopeful for reconciliation because "the truth of the matter is, we're both good people and we both got hurt."
But what's reality TV without some gossip and a whole lotta drama?
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
