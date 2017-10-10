Fall is here, and it seems that Vicki Gunvalson is trying to turn over a new leaf!

In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Real Housewives of Orange County star reveals that these days she is feeling happy about many things, including her relationship with her family and her boyfriend. However, the reality star did admit there's one area in her life that needs some smoothing out—and that's her rocky relationship with co-star, Tamra Judge.

In the chat, Gunvalson gushes about her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, whom she's been dating for a year and a half. The Bravolebrity explains that he's a calming force in her sometimes dramatic life.

"For me, it was time for some peace in my life and so I've been really proud of that," said the 55-year-old reality star. "It's been good for me to kind of get out of the drama of fighting with ladies and just really show what a solid, good, healthy relationship has brought in my life."