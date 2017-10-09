Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jhene Aiko now wears her heart on her sleeve... permanently.
A week after the singer finalized her divorce from Dot Da Genius, Jhene paid a visit to her local tattoo artist in hopes of paying homage to her new boyfriend of about a year, rapper Big Sean. The "Bed Peace" songstress received a large, colored portrait of Big Sean wearing a tuxedo on the back of her arm above the elbow.
Celebrity tattoo artist Miryam "The Witchdoctor" Lumpini completed the ink for Aiko, captioning a snapshot, "Art is ❤️ thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment."
And as is the case when any star makes the (often inevitably regrettable) decision to tattoo their S.O.'s name or likeness, their fans have opinions. Lots of opinions.
Some imagined the "Bounce Back" MC's reaction to seeing Jhene's new ink for the first time, while others were waiting for Sean to get his own romantic tattoo before offering their stamp of approval. (Meanwhile, Big Sean isn't known for his large collection of tattoos and in 2011 said his mom and grandma have strongly advised against it.)
But as fans of the practically inseparable couple can attest, Jhene is head over heels in love with her man and isn't afraid to show it. In a recent interview with Billboard she described herself as a "true hopeless romantic."
She reflected, "When I met Sean, if you looked in the dictionary for Jhené Aiko, it would be a picture of Sean. Basically, he is my type, but he knows."
Jhene continued, "I feel like you have to not be afraid of love. If there is a 'one' for us, just one person, one soulmate, whatever, then you're not going to get it your first try or your second try or even your third try. So I won't let one bad relationship ruin my chance at finding my true partner."
For even more fan reactions both in support and against Aiko's latest testament to her love, scroll down!
Let us know in the comments, are you a fan of Jhene's new ink?