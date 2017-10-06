PSA: Isla Fisher Wants You to Know That She Is Not Amy Adams

Attention, everyone! 

Isla Fisher and Amy Adams are not the same person. The Keeping Up With the Joneses actress made this perfectly clear in a public service announcement on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While there is a physical resemblance between the two actresses, Fisher highlighted some key differentiators between her and the Arrival actress in a PSA video, including the following:

Their hair color: "Amy Adams has auburn red; my hair is light auburn red." 

Their role in Nocturnal Animals: "Amy Adams played Susan in Nocturnal Animals. I played Laura in Nocturnal Animals."

Their Oscar nomination count: "Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG." 

But even Fisher mixes up Hollywood's red-haired stars. 

"Amy Adams played Maya in Zero Dark Thirty. Oh wait, no, that was Jessica Chastain," she said. "OK, maybe it's a little hard to tell us apart."

Still, The Brothers Grimsby actress wanted to state her point loud and clear.

"We have totally different names; hence, we are totally different people. It's really not that confusing," she said. "Oh, and I'm also not Wendy from the hamburger commercials."

Apparently, people have mistaken Fisher for the Big Eyes star more than once. And while she usually sets the record straight, Fisher recalled a few times she let the error slide.

For instance, she told Jimmy Kimmel that Lady Gaga complimented her on her American Hustle performance at the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars. Adams starred in the 2013 film alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper

"I'm thinking ‘Oh my gosh. It's Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don't want to tell her the truth,'" she said. "So, I just gracefully thanked her and bowed my head." 

The kicker was when Adams walked into the party.

"So I'm like, ‘There's Isla Fisher.'"

She also had an incident at IKEA where a woman and her two kids asked the actress to sing the song from Adams' 2007 movie Enchanted. Even though she described herself as "tone deaf," Fisher honored her request. 

"I sang probably three verses before she just backed away realizing that I was clearly not Amy Adams," she said.

Watch the video to see the hilarious PSA and clear up any confusion between the two actresses.

