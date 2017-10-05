Jeremy Meeks Files for Divorce From Wife Melissa

Jeremy Meeks is ready to officially end his marriage.
The "Hot Felon" has filed for divorce from his wife of eight years, Melissa Meeks. Jeremy filed for separation from Melissa over the summer, shortly after he was spotted kissing Top Shop heiress Chloe Green.
Court documents obtained by E! News Thursday show that Jeremy listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The documents also show that Jeremy is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Jeremy Meeks Jr.
Melissa filed a response to Jeremy's divorce filing in which she seeks spousal support and asks to terminate the court's ability to award Jeremy spousal support.
"Jeremy and his ex-wife are having a nasty divorce," a source tells E! News of the split. "Jeremy wants to marry Chloe eventually. He wants to make sure everything is sealed shut with his ex first. Jeremy has changed and moved on from his wife. He wants to focus on the future with Chloe. He will always support his children. He is very in love with Chloe. Chloe family treats and supports them as a couple."
Jeremy and Chloe have been seemingly inseparable since their PDA over the summer. Their relationship has even sparked engagement rumors, which Chloe has denied.