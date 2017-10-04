American Idol Is Returning and Here's What the New Judges Have to Say About It: ''The Music Industry Has Changed''

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kerry Washington

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Alycia Bella, The Platinum Life

The Platinum Life's Alycia Bella Reveals Her Biggest Splurge: “I Just Spent Two Grand on Jewelry!”

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Eric and Jessie 305

Jessie James Decker Reveals Eric Decker Gave Her a Christmas Card for Mother's Day in Hilarious Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek

It's almost back! 

Get ready American Idol fans, because the newest season is almost hereKaty Perry will be joined by Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at the judges table, and of course, original host Ryan Seacrest

Things are going to be different this time around. "The truth of the matter is the music industry has changed," Katy shared. "If there is someone out there that just comes out shining and blazing and with a different approach, then we're gonna lift them up and give them that platform."

So what are Lionel and Luke planning on bringing to the table this season? 

Watch

American Idol and Katy Perry May Have Hit a Snag

Check out the video above for the latest details! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Katy Perry , Luke Bryan , Top Stories , American Idol
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.