"It's October 3rd."
For Mean Girls Day this year, some of the cast members from the iconic movie started a GoFundMe campaign for the victims of Sunday's Las Vegas mass shooting. Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese all posted a video on their social media pages, turning the attention of this day to those who need it the most.
"IT'S OCTOBER 3RD. Happy Mean Girls Day. This year please join us in helping the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas by visiting Gofundme.com/October3 and donating to the families of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Thank you in advance!" Seyfried posted on Instagram.
"We know today is a special day," the video begins. "And that's because of fans like YOU. It's October 3rd. It's October 3rd. This year though, we're doing things a little differently. We want to turn the attention to those who need it."
The video continues, "After Sunday's night's tragic events in Las Vegas, let's give back. In honor of Mean Girls Day, we're asking each of you, the groolest fans out there, to help. We started a GoFundMe page, 100% of the proceeds will go to the National Compassion Fund. If every fan just gave $3 in honor of October 3rd, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time."
Let?s help those who need it most. #MeanGirlsDay #October3rd https://t.co/UoyLX0h0vU @JonathanBennett @AmandaSeyfried @WhatsupDanny pic.twitter.com/QprihCXB7Y— Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) October 3, 2017
"Guys, look. We know fetch is never gonna happen but we can make this happen. On October 3rd, I'll ask you what day it is. But we'll also ask you to help. So, you go, Glen Coco to gofundme.com/october3. Thank you for being a fan and thank you for your help," the video ends.
A description of the campaign on the GoFundMe page says, "The cast of Mean Girls is teaming up this October 3rd to do some good. We're asking for just $3 to hit a $300,000 goal. We are working directly with the National Compassion Fund, a program in the National Center for Victims of Crime. This organization collected and distributed funds to victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting, and even 9/11. 100% of funds raised will be distributed to the victims of Las Vegas through the NCF at the completion of this campaign. Do something grool today. Let's hit this goal together. We might not make fetch happen, but we can make this happen."
