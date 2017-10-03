"Guys, look. We know fetch is never gonna happen but we can make this happen. On October 3rd, I'll ask you what day it is. But we'll also ask you to help. So, you go, Glen Coco to gofundme.com/october3. Thank you for being a fan and thank you for your help," the video ends.

A description of the campaign on the GoFundMe page says, "The cast of Mean Girls is teaming up this October 3rd to do some good. We're asking for just $3 to hit a $300,000 goal. We are working directly with the National Compassion Fund, a program in the National Center for Victims of Crime. This organization collected and distributed funds to victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting, and even 9/11. 100% of funds raised will be distributed to the victims of Las Vegas through the NCF at the completion of this campaign. Do something grool today. Let's hit this goal together. We might not make fetch happen, but we can make this happen."