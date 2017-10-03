Fox
Fox
Mutants. Inhumans. Defenders. Comic book characters are still invading the small screen left and right. So far this season's new additions include Fox's The Gifted, based on the X-Men characters, and Marvel's Inhumans on ABC, the story of the Inhuman royal family led by Black Bolt and Medusa.
One of these shows was pretty great! The other? Pretty bad!
The Gifted follows a family on the run from the mutant-hunting government. They join up with the mutant underground—the X-Men are missing. Emma Dumont, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Stephen Moyer, Jamie Chung, Sean Teale, Coby Bell, Blair Redford and Percy Hynes White.
Marvel's Inhumans follows the tales of the Inhuman royal family and the coup staged by a power-hungry member. Anson Mount, Iwan Rheon, Serinda Swan, Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Ken Leung, Ellen Woglom, Sonya Balmores and Mike Moh star.
Where do these latest offerings rank amongst TV's other superheroes? See that for yourself below.
ABC
Oh. This is bad. This is really bad. Nothing redeeming here. OK, maybe Lockjaw, the giant teleporting dog, is the only redeeming thing in this show.
Netflix
Also bad. Not as bad as Inhumans, but definitely real bad.
Twitter/CW
One of Greg Berlanti's CW superhero shows, Legends struggled to find its way in the first season—and the powers that be know that. It has corrected course for the better.
Article continues below
Fox
Fox's prequel to the legend of Batman finally found a footing in its second season by abandoning much of the "We take ourselves very seriously" tone and focusing on the villains that will come to be a thorn in the Caped Crusader's side. It continued that and embraced the villains, becoming fun and scary in the process.
Netflix
There were some very enjoyable bright spots in Netflix's superhero team-up series...and some pretty rough spots. Sigourney Weaver was underutilized and there was not enough Jessica Jones. There's never enough Jessica Jones.
The CW
Stephen Amell is our hero forever and ever.
Article continues below
Fox
Fox's X-Men-related family drama knocked it out of the park with its pilot...but can it keep up the momentum for the whole season?
ABC
After a rough start, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally delivering, but then again so are many of the other superhero shows.
Barry Wetcher/Netflix
The first entry in Marvel's gritty street-level Netflix superhero shows, Daredevil is slick. The fight scenes, the performances, the effects...everything works. Then the second season happened, and, well...yeah. It wasn't as great.
Article continues below
Chris Large/FX
This isn't your typical superhero show—and that's why it's pretty entertaining. Aubrey Plaza for life.
Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment
CBS's superhero entry has a strong lead in Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl and a capable supporting cast. It's fun, socially-conscious and everything a Supergirl show should be.
ABC
In Peggy Carter we trust! Hayley Atwell is a treasure through and through. ABC's period action-drama works solely because of its butt-kicking lead. Yes, we know the show was canceled, but we're still holding out hope for the return of Agent Carter in some for or another.
Article continues below
Netflix
The third Marvel series from Netflix was filled with solid performances and lots of action, but too much filler. A shorter episode-count would've solved everything.
Netflix
Perhaps the most emotionally-charged superhero offering, Jessica Jones really works because Krysten Ritter. You root for her. She's the damaged hero you always wanted to be.
CW
The Flash is full of everything that makes superheroes fun, but still doesn't skimp on the emotion. (Hi, tears every single time Barry and Joe share a scene!) In scope, it's doing so much and doing it so right.
Article continues below
The Gifted airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Fox. Marvel's Inhumans airs Fridays, 9 p.m. on ABC.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.