Almost 16 months ago, Christina Grimmie was shot and killed by a deranged fan before her concert in Orlando, Florida. Today, Christina's family is speaking out to more victims of gun violence after the most deadly shooting in modern history occurred last night.

On Sunday, a lone gunman, Stephen Paddock, took aim at concert goers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, killing 59 people and injuring over 400. The tragic events have sent shock-waves through both the country and Christina's family, who know too well what it's like to lose someone to gun violence.

Christina's family tweeted a message of support, writing, "We are beyond devastated to hear of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and the family and friends of those who were taken last night. We truly understand what these families are experiencing and hope to help in some way."