GG is not having it!
Days after E! News reported that Shahs of Sunset stars Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Shalom Yeyoushalmi were giving their relationship another shot (only weeks after the pair set their divorce proceedings into motion), GG took to her Instagram to confirm the reconciliation and to tell her haters to keep walking.
On Sunday, the reality star posted a pic on her Instagram from her over-the-top Times Square proposal, which will be featured on tonight's episode, along with a feisty caption.
GG wrote, "TONIGHT! You're going to witness some extreme sh-t on tonight's episode and it brought out Lochnesa. No relationship is easy and not all of them make sense. But to us, this relationship, it's OURS and we can do as we choose."
She continued, "Enjoy watching the crazy roller coaster tonight...the fight and the proposal...and just keep in mind, your relationship probably ain't perfect either, so keep the sh-t talking to a minimal [sic]."
Earlier in the week, an insider revealed, "They are working things out and are back together since a month or so now."
On Friday, GG teased their reconciliation on Instagram with a sensual photo of herself snuggling next to a shirtless Shalom. She responded to co-star Mike Shouhed's comment, "I told @shalom310 this morning, let's have a photoshoot for this shirt! He slept while I used his body as a prop lol! #GoodHusband."
In court documents obtained by E! News, Shalom cited "irreconcilable differences" for the reason of the split and asked for or spousal support and attorney fees be paid for by GG.
But don't be so quick to think that divorce is off the table. Our insider explained that the currently on-again couple isn't rushing to call off their divorce for good.
"They are not living together yet and have not discussed what will happen with their divorce case but right now things are going well and they are giving it another chance," the source said. "Gigi's health is a lot better right now, too. She's taking care of herself more and stopped drinking so her RA is under control."
E! News exclusively revealed in March that GG had pulled the plug on their marriage only a month after tying the knot.
Interestingly enough, the Bravolebrity sat down with E! News' Zuri Hall for a candid interview, in which she admitted that she knew her marriage was a mistake less than 48 hours after saying "I do."
"I never wanted to get married. I just have never believed in marriage," GG explained. "My friends have always told me that I have commitment issues, and so here's a guy that I thought was amazing and incredible."
She recalled of her impromptu nuptials, "I wanted to throw up. I was just thinking, 'My dad's going to kill me right now. And my mom is going to wake me up and then kill me again.' It was wrong, and it's kind of a pattern with me. I make just fast decisions in the moment, and I pay the price afterwards, and I am right now."
Guess she's changed her mind!
