Amber Rose Debuts Sexy Superhero Alter Ego and Is Joined by 21 Savage at 2017 SlutWalk

by Corinne Heller |

Presenting Captain Save a Hoe!

Amber Rose debuted her sexy superhero alter ago Sunday at her third annual SlutWalk, which she attended with her rapper boyfriend 21 Savage. The Los Angeles event aims to empower women and combat misogyny.

The 33-year-old glamour model appeared on a stage wearing a glittering magenta-trimmed white bodysuit with blue accents and a black belt and makeshift buckle bearing the initials "CSH," along with a glittering magenta cape bearing the words "Captain Save a Hoe" on the back. She paired the look with fishnet stockings, white sneakers bearing the words "Slut" and "Walk" and a magenta and white headband, worn over a blond, wavy wig she wore over her signature buzzed platinum hair.

"And so it begins #arsw17 #captiansaveahoe," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and a person behind her holding a sign that reads, "Captain Save a Hoe."

The term was first made popular in 1994 due to a track of the same name by rapper E-40. At the time, it meant a person who takes care of a women financially.

At the SlutWalk, 21 Savage walked by his girlfriend and held a sign that read, "I'm a HOE too."

Amber Rose, SlutWalk 2017

Instagram

Amber Rose

The organizer and guest of honor debuted her sexy superhero alter ego at the event.

Amber Rose, 21 Savage, SlutWalk 2017

Jen Lowery / Splash News

Lovebirds

Amber Rose and her rapper beau 21 Savage hold hands at the event.

Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017

Instagram

"Don't Tell Me to Smile"

"F--K Your Opinion! #ARSW17,"  read a post on the Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017's Instagram page.

Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017

Instagram

"My Body, My Choice"

"Your girl @kruel_kandyy is about to hit the stage an OFFICIAL Crowd Host!!! #ARSW17,"  read a post on the Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017's Instagram page.

Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017

Instagram

Meet the Host

""Your girl @kruel_kandyy is about to hit the stage an OFFICIAL Crowd Host!!! #ARSW17,"  read a post on the Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017's Instagram page.

Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017

Instagram

Epic AF

"@experimentionables & crew is at it again being #EPICAF! #ARSW17,"  read a post on the Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017's Instagram page.

Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017

Instagram

"Aaaayyyyeeeee!!!"

"Aaaayyyyeeeee!!! @lalasizahands89 #ARSW17," read a post on the Amber Rose SlutWalk 2017's Instagram page.

 

Amber and 21 Savage have been dating for a few months.

In a recent Instagram Live video of the two, Amber signaled she wanted her beau to attend the SlutWalk with her.

One of her recent Instagram Stories photos shows an image of a hand bearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. Amber and 21 Savage, who have been dating for several months, have not commented on the status of their relationship but did joke on her Instagram Live video that they would wed at the SlutWalk event.

