Two weeks after a cheating and extortion scandal rocked his life, Kevin Hart is putting on a happy face with his family.

On Saturday, the Central Intelligence star hit up the oh-so Instagramable Museum of Ice Cream with his pregnant wife Eniko Parris and kids Heaven Hart and Hendix Hart, his children from a previous marriage.

Along with the cute pics, Kevin had some clear messages to his 54 million followers that the his marriage and family was still very much in tact.

Along with a photo of the foursome posing in front of a couple of over-sized popsicles, Kevin wrote, "#Harts #TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter #WeChooseToLiveLoveAndLaugh #TheOnlyOnesThatMatter #HappySaturday #DopePic."

Both Kevin and Eniko took to Instagram to post a plethora of fun-filled pics from the ice cream social.