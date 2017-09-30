Two weeks after a cheating and extortion scandal rocked his life, Kevin Hart is putting on a happy face with his family.
On Saturday, the Central Intelligence star hit up the oh-so Instagramable Museum of Ice Cream with his pregnant wife Eniko Parris and kids Heaven Hart and Hendix Hart, his children from a previous marriage.
Along with the cute pics, Kevin had some clear messages to his 54 million followers that the his marriage and family was still very much in tact.
Along with a photo of the foursome posing in front of a couple of over-sized popsicles, Kevin wrote, "#Harts #TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter #WeChooseToLiveLoveAndLaugh #TheOnlyOnesThatMatter #HappySaturday #DopePic."
Both Kevin and Eniko took to Instagram to post a plethora of fun-filled pics from the ice cream social.
E! News previously reported that his wife had accepted her husband's apology and planned to move forward with him as a couple.
"Eniko is aware of what's going on and that Kevin is not perfect," the insider explained. "She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what's to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her."
And today's photos prove it!
But just two weeks ago, the funnyman was taking to Instagram for a very different reason and that was to publicly and profusely apologize to his pregnant spouse and kids for some "bad" behavior on his part and to say that someone was trying to extort him for "financial gains" as a result of his actions.
In the video he posted wide, the actor began, "I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and I should make smart decisions and recently I didn't."
"I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did," he confessed. "And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to—my wife and my kids."
Along with the Instagram, Hart wrote, "Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all."
Hart was allegedly being extorted by someone who has a suggestive video of the comic and a woman who was not his wife, and that a person was demanding payment from Hart to not release the tapes.
The police have reportedly been involved.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.