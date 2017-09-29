"When you can take a selfie with three U.S. Presidents, you do it!!"

Those were the wise words from pro golfer Phil Mickelson, who was the lucky man to snap a historic selfie with the three former POTUS's.

Sitting together in the front row at the Presidents' Cup were former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The three commander in chiefs helped the PGA Tour kick off the Presidents' Cup with an impressive grand opening fit for a President—or three.