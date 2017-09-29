Justin Bieber Is Single But Here's the Latest Model He's Been Seeing

Justin Bieber may be dating again, but that doesn't mean he's off the market.

E! News can confirm the 23-year-old singer is currently single, but he has been seeing a new girl named Paola Paulin.

"Justin has been seeing Paola but is not exclusively dating her," a source tells us. "He enjoys her company and hanging out with her, but he has not called her his girlfriend. He is still focusing on his health right now."

A second source added, "They are not dating. They were introduced through mutual friends. Justin is single right now."