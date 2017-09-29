As Hugh Hefner's children mourn his loss, the kids are sticking together.

After the magazine mogul passed away at his beloved Playboy Mansion surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, Hefner's daughter Christie Hefner and sons David Hefner, Marston Hefner and Cooper Hefner gathered for dinner at Katsuya in Brentwood on Thursday.

According to pictures of the group, the gathering included a toast, presumably in honor of their late father. At one point in the night, the four siblings were spotted standing outside together and later got into a car together.

Hefner had Christie and David with his first wife, Millie Williams and sons Marston and Cooper with his second wife, Kimberley Conrad. Christie worked in the family's company, serving as Playboy Enterprises Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 1988 to January 2009. Meanwhile, Cooper recently took over for his father as Chief Creative Officer.