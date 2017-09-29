James Corden, Sarah Silverman, John Oliver and More Stars Join Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll's Embarrassing #PuberMe Challenge

by Samantha Schnurr

Want to know the hottest celebrity trend? Sharing old, embarrassing childhood photos in honor of hurricane relief!

Since Stephen Colbert and his guest Nick Kroll launched the #PuberMe Challenge on Wednesday night, in which they asked fellow stars to share pictures of themselves deep in the awful trenches of puberty, the project has become a bonafide Internet movement—and all the big names in Hollywood are joining in. 

Of course, the challenge is not just for sheer embarrassment. The Late Show host vowed to pay up to charity in return for contributions. 

"For every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they're 13....I'll give a donation from AmeriCone Dream Ice Cream Fund," the host vowed on his show. The money will go toward Hurricane Maria relief efforts. 

"I will match that," Kroll added. As Hollywood collectively responded: challenge accepted!

From Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen to Broadway star Andrew RannellsSNL funny lady Aidy Bryant to Glow star Alison Brie, celebrities from all corners of the industry have thrown their best (and we say best, we mean most cringeworthy) pictures into the digital ring. 

Needless to say, Colbert has been having quite some fun with the submissions. "Back then, he couldn't Carpool Karaoke without a licensed driver accompanying him," he joked of Corden's portrait on Twitter. 

"America Ferrera has clearly grown out of her awkward [phase]," he wrote of the Superstore star. "If only I could say the same for America."

Bask in more of Hollywood's awkward phase in the hilarious snaps below:

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

James Corden

In the words of Stephen Colbert, "Back then, he couldn't Carpool Karaoke without a licensed driver accompanying him."

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Emmy Rossum

There's no shame in this adorable snap of the teen star. Fashionistas, take note of that car purse. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Kumail Nanjiani

"[In] my defense, I knew [I] looked horrible," the Big Sick star poked fun at himself. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

John Oliver

"Hey, @StephenAtHome, for your #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief effort, I give you...the nuclear option...," the Last Night host captioned this shot.

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

America Ferrera

The Superstore star shared a throwback shot of her 17-year-old self in Gotta Kick It Up

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Jimmy Fallon

"Here's a photo of me from earlier today," the Tonight Show host quipped. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Fred Armisen & Billy Eichner

The Difficult People stars were more young and awkward. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Samantha Bee

"This photo brought to you by Sun-In ™ and my grandma's Liz Claiborne separates," the Full Frontal host captioned this shot. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Sarah Silverman

The teenage star hit this look right out of the park. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Conan O'Brien

"This photo was taken the day I replaced David Letterman," the late-night host joked. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Judd Apatow

The comedian was certainly smiling for this snap. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Al Yankovic

No words will quite do this shot justice. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram

Alison Brie

As the Glow star put it, "Challenge accepted!"

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram

Josh Gad

The Frozen star shared a snap from his "sexy awkward middle school phase."

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram

Ike Barinholtz

Before the funny man was a star, he was "balling."

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram

Nick Kroll

"I hadn't hit puberty yet which is why I guess I was dressed as a tiny mobster in a failed attempt to look tough?" the actor described this shot.

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram

Clark Gregg

"Any excuse to share the moment this curtain supporting beast was unleashed ‘pon da laaaadieees," the actor joked.

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

Stephen Colbert

The late-night host was dressing far beyond his years. 

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

John Mulaney

Intentionally or not, the youngster showed his comedic timing early on. 

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Amy Sedaris

This young lady grew up to become a big—and funny—star. 

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Aidy Bryant

The SNL funny lady was just a smiling student back in the day. 

Celebrity School Photos, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Andrew Rannells

In years, this kid became a Broadway regular. 

Celebrity School Photos, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Topher Grace

This youngster grew up to become a Hollywood leading man. 

Which celebrity will join in next? Stay tuned!

