Want to know the hottest celebrity trend? Sharing old, embarrassing childhood photos in honor of hurricane relief!
Since Stephen Colbert and his guest Nick Kroll launched the #PuberMe Challenge on Wednesday night, in which they asked fellow stars to share pictures of themselves deep in the awful trenches of puberty, the project has become a bonafide Internet movement—and all the big names in Hollywood are joining in.
Of course, the challenge is not just for sheer embarrassment. The Late Show host vowed to pay up to charity in return for contributions.
"For every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they're 13....I'll give a donation from AmeriCone Dream Ice Cream Fund," the host vowed on his show. The money will go toward Hurricane Maria relief efforts.
"I will match that," Kroll added. As Hollywood collectively responded: challenge accepted!
From Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen to Broadway star Andrew Rannells, SNL funny lady Aidy Bryant to Glow star Alison Brie, celebrities from all corners of the industry have thrown their best (and we say best, we mean most cringeworthy) pictures into the digital ring.
Needless to say, Colbert has been having quite some fun with the submissions. "Back then, he couldn't Carpool Karaoke without a licensed driver accompanying him," he joked of Corden's portrait on Twitter.
"America Ferrera has clearly grown out of her awkward [phase]," he wrote of the Superstore star. "If only I could say the same for America."
Bask in more of Hollywood's awkward phase in the hilarious snaps below:
In the words of Stephen Colbert, "Back then, he couldn't Carpool Karaoke without a licensed driver accompanying him."
There's no shame in this adorable snap of the teen star. Fashionistas, take note of that car purse.
"[In] my defense, I knew [I] looked horrible," the Big Sick star poked fun at himself.
"Hey, @StephenAtHome, for your #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief effort, I give you...the nuclear option...," the Last Night host captioned this shot.
The Superstore star shared a throwback shot of her 17-year-old self in Gotta Kick It Up.
"Here's a photo of me from earlier today," the Tonight Show host quipped.
The Difficult People stars were more young and awkward.
"This photo brought to you by Sun-In ™ and my grandma's Liz Claiborne separates," the Full Frontal host captioned this shot.
The teenage star hit this look right out of the park.
"This photo was taken the day I replaced David Letterman," the late-night host joked.
The comedian was certainly smiling for this snap.
No words will quite do this shot justice.
As the Glow star put it, "Challenge accepted!"
The Frozen star shared a snap from his "sexy awkward middle school phase."
Before the funny man was a star, he was "balling."
"I hadn't hit puberty yet which is why I guess I was dressed as a tiny mobster in a failed attempt to look tough?" the actor described this shot.
"Any excuse to share the moment this curtain supporting beast was unleashed ‘pon da laaaadieees," the actor joked.
The late-night host was dressing far beyond his years.
Intentionally or not, the youngster showed his comedic timing early on.
This young lady grew up to become a big—and funny—star.
The SNL funny lady was just a smiling student back in the day.
In years, this kid became a Broadway regular.
This youngster grew up to become a Hollywood leading man.
Which celebrity will join in next? Stay tuned!