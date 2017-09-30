In the months following Maura's disappearance, Fred wrote to the New Hampshire governor's office, pleading for his assistance in urging the State Police to accept help from the FBI. He said he never heard back and in the meantime had filed a Freedom of Information Act so that he could see what authorities were doing about his daughter's case. He told the Daily Collegian in January 2005 that he would even hang out in local bars, hoping to overhear any snippet of info in case anyone was talking about Maura.

He enlisted a team of private investigators and they too had a falling out over disagreements about the way information was being shared, or not shared, but the PIs continued to work the case on their own.

Fred alleged that the police refused to properly investigate the possibility that Maura had been abducted. "There's a bad guy on their turf in their backyard," he said. "The skunk is on their doorstep."

Authorities didn't want to badmouth a grieving father, but they became frustrated by Fred Murray's continued insistence that they screwed up the investigation and haven't done their due diligence over the years.

"Fred has been a difficult person to deal with from the beginning," Jeff Strelzin, chief of the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office homicide unit, told Boston magazine in 2014. "I understand a lot of where he is coming from, but I feel his anger is misplaced."

Strelzin said he didn't mind the case's massive Internet following, so long as the conspiracy theorists or the earnest amateur sleuths didn't actually interfere with the investigation.

A decade ago, police probed a possible link between Maura's disappearance and that of 17-year-old Brianna Maitland—like Murray a pretty, young brunette—who was last seen in Montgomery, Vt., on March 19, 2004. Maitland had clocked out of her job at 11:20 p.m. and less than two hours later, her abandoned car was found backed into the side of an empty farmhouse, the headlights still on.

In May 2004, Vermont State Police Lt. Thomas Nelson said in a statement, "We have looked at [the possible connection] and talked with the New Hampshire State Police about both cases. We have not found anything that connects the cases in any way."

Police also shot down speculation that the missing girls may have fallen prey to a serial killer. But the Maitland and Murray families shared similar grievances about how the cops were working their respective cases.