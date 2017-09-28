Some things never change.

Will & Grace (and Jack and Karen!) are officially back, honeys! The highly anticipated revival of the iconic NBC sitcom finally premiered on Thursday night, reuniting viewers with one of TV's most beloved foursomes. And it was like no time had passed...especially because the show made the decision to completely ignore the series finale, which aired in 2006.

In case you forgot, series finale staged a massive time-jump that revealed that besties Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) hadn't spoken for 20 years, with the duo finally reuniting as their respective children moved into the same dorm at college.

But 11 years later and a revival pick-up later, the estrangement and kids are gone, with Will and Grace still living together. And we're not gonna lie, it felt right. Like putting on an old sweater you thought you lost and delighting in the fact that it still fit just as you remembered. It's the ultimate TV comfort food.