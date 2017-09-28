Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian had a hard time leaving their baby girl today.

The couple, who welcomed a daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. at the beginning of this month, had a day out together without their baby on Thursday. Tennis star Williams shared videos from their day on Snapchat and it sounds like they had a tough time being without their baby daughter.

"First day out. We miss her already," Williams captioned her first video with her Reddit co-founder beau.

She then added in a later video, "We miss Olympia."