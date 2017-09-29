Would you believe that Adam Scott and Craig Robinson have never worked together before?
That seems like an impossible fact, because it's not true. They were both in the classic film Hot Tub Time Machine 2, but not even that piece of high art could prepare us for the bromance at the center of Ghosted, between two guys who have never met before and have little in common...at first.
The Fox series, which premieres this Sunday, tells the tale of two random dudes—Leroy (Robinson), a skeptical and very skilled former real cop and current mall cop who accidentally got his old partner killed, and Max (Scott), a book store employee and disgraced Harvard professor who lost his wife to an alien abduction—who suddenly find themselves involved in an underground organization that deals with things like aliens and paranormal activity, on the hunt for a missing scientist.
Fox
The underground organization, aptly named The Bureau Underground, is run by Captain Ava Lafrey (Ally Walker), and staffed by tech wizard Annie (Amber Stevens West) and scientist Barry (Adeel Akhtar), who rattle off a whole lot of nonsense incredibly fast, and have the makings of the perfect workplace comedy ensemble.
It's a tiny bit X-Files mixed with some Ghostbusters (old and new) plus some Stranger Things-esque '80s synth music, which makes for a ride that's just as fun as it sounds if you love any or all of those things. And if you love Adam Scott or Craig Robinson from any of their many, many former projects, you're going to want to be watching this show, because there's little for you to dislike. If for some reason you don't like any of these things, you're probably not even reading this anymore!
Scott and Robinson are especially good together, to the point where you're pretty sure they've been working together now for years. But no y'all, you're just thinking of Hot Tub Time Machine 2.
So anyway, check out Ghosted on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Fox, then meet us and the boys at Panera Bread on Monday morning to discuss it. You probably won't regret it.