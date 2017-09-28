Hugh Hefner felt "blessed" throughout his life and even found true love towards the end of it.
The Playboy founder died Wednesday at age 91. He expressed great joy about his life in a 2014 interview with E! News—his last with the company and a couple of years before he stepped out of the public eye due to declining health.
"I've been blessed for many, many things but to find true love at this age, at this stage of life, is beyond words," he said, sitting in front of a large group of Playboy Bunnies. "Things could not be better."
Hef had made his comments at an event celebrating Playboy magazine's 60th issue, a little more than a year after he married his third wife, Crystal Harris, now Crystal Hefner, who is 60 years his junior.
The 31-year-old has not commented on his death. After Playboy Enterprises announced Hef's passing, she deleted her Instagram and made her Twitter private.
After splitting from second wife and former Playboy Playmate Kimberley Conrad in 1998, Hef became known for dating and living with multiple girlfriends at once, the most famous being Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Bridget Marquardt, who starred on the '00s E! reality show The Girls Next Door. Crystal, who appeared on the show in later seasons, was his last such "roommate."
Hef is also survived by his four children—Christie Hefner, the 64-year-old former chairwoman and CEO of Playboy Enterprises, David Hefner, 62, Marston Hefner, 27, and Cooper Hefner, 26, who took over his role of Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises in 2016 and oversees Playboy magazine's operations.