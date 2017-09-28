Hugh Hefner felt "blessed" throughout his life and even found true love towards the end of it.

The Playboy founder died Wednesday at age 91. He expressed great joy about his life in a 2014 interview with E! News—his last with the company and a couple of years before he stepped out of the public eye due to declining health.

"I've been blessed for many, many things but to find true love at this age, at this stage of life, is beyond words," he said, sitting in front of a large group of Playboy Bunnies. "Things could not be better."

Hef had made his comments at an event celebrating Playboy magazine's 60th issue, a little more than a year after he married his third wife, Crystal Harris, now Crystal Hefner, who is 60 years his junior.