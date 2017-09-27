Meghan McCain Joins The View As a Regular Co-Host

Meghan McCain is about to have a very new view...

Less than two weeks after her departure from Fox News, the political personality has just signed on to The View as a regular co-host, reports Variety.

The new addition comes soon after Jedidiah Bila's abrupt departure from the ABC daytime talk show after one year.

McCain is the daughter of U.S. Senator and 2008 presidential nominee John McCain. She is a self-described Republican, who has liberal views on several social issues.