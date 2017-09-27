Meghan McCain Joins The View As a Regular Co-Host

Meghan McCain is about to have a very new view...
Less than two weeks after her departure from Fox News, the political personality has just signed on to The View as a regular co-host, reports Variety.
The new addition comes soon after Jedidiah Bila's abrupt departure from the ABC daytime talk show after one year.
McCain is the daughter of U.S. Senator and 2008 presidential nominee John McCain. She is a self-described Republican, who has liberal views on several social issues.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
E! News previously reported that McCain was on the short list of people to fill Bila's seat.
According to a source close to the show, The View had been looking for a conservative voice to join the table ever since Candace Cameron Bure left. In fact, bosses believe it's important to have diverse points of view on the show.
In recent years, The View has played musical chairs with its co-hosts. The show added back Joy Behar, and said goodbye to Nicolle Wallace, Rosie Perez Raven-Symoné, Michelle Collins, Cameron Bure and most recently Bila.
ABC declined to comment on McCain's new co-hosting gig.
