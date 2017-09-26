He also came to the "rescue" of Gary, after he'd been tied up by Winter and Ivy (!!) for assaulting Ivy at a Trump rally (pre-election), though his rescue involved handing Gary a saw and then watching him saw is own arm off to get out of his handcuffs, then helping him get to the polls.

Now, just because we're much more clear about how this cult works and why it works doesn't mean we're out of questions. We're particularly intrigued by the fact that Ivy and Winter had already met before Ivy and Ally hired her as a nanny. And not only that, but Ivy vaguely admitted to her that she and Ally were having problems.

Does that mean Ivy's a part of the cult too? And she hired Winter on purpose as part of the plan to drive Ally to the point where they could also bring her into the cult? Into it.

Also, shoutout to Dermot Mulroney, who showed up as Channel 7's skeezy lead anchor Bob who had lots of observations about women's nipples.