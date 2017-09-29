So you think you and your partner are a cute couple? Try to compete with these two.
Whether you've watched Allison Holker move and groove on Dancing With the Stars or Stephen "tWitch" Boss mix and spin on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the official DJ, chances are you've witnessed this pair's talents.
But for the loyal and devoted fans, they may know this duo as two of So You Think You Can Dance's all stars.
After getting married in December of 2013, this couple has welcomed a child of their own. And yes, they've continued to dance their way through Hollywood to the delight of thousands of fans.
What makes these dancers special off stage, however, is the family unit they have created and maintained under the spotlight. While Allison has a daughter from a previous relationship, welcoming Maddox Laurel Boss with Stephen further proved his skills as a parental figure.
"Seeing Stephen as a father is a complete blessing. He truly is the greatest example of a man and father and for that I am so grateful. He is very devoted and caring. He makes our family feel safe, inspired and loved," Allison shared with E! News. "I fall in love with Stephen all over again every morning we wake up together."
And while this couple loves a classic kids-free date night with dinner and a movie, they also love snuggling up or watching a superhero flick.
In honor of Stephen's 35th birthday today, we decided to take a look at just some of his cutest moments with his wife in our gallery below.
"My husband Stephen brings so much joy to the world, he has a special light about him that you can't help but be affected by," Allison shared with us before his special day. "So, thank you babe for sharing your light with the world."
The streets of SoHo, New York were cleared when Allison and tWitch stepped right in for a quick photo shoot.
Remember that time tWitch was so in awe of his wife at the Bad Moms premiere that he had to snap his own photo?
"Beautiful day spending some time celebrating some beautiful children with @cmnhospitals," Allison shared on Instagram while supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals with her family. "Dress : @tedbaker #cmnhospitalambassadors."
While attending the premiere of Kubo And The Two Strings, this famous family switched things up in the red carpet poses department.
When attending the premiere of Zootopia at the El Capitan Theatre, the couple couldn't help but show how excited they were to welcome their first child together.
While attending the Television Academy's "Whose Dance Is It Anyway?" event at Saban Media Center, this couple couldn't help but strike a pose.
'Tis the season to be in love. In support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Hollywood couple attended the "Dance For Kids Holiday Party."
Shopping for a good cause has never looked more fun! The famous duo shares a laugh when attending QVC's Super Saturday event in Los Angeles.
Where's our invite, gang? "FAMILY VACATION," Allison recently wrote on Instagram.
Who knows how to work it on any red carpet? Uhhhh, these two!
The Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 premiere had a dose of romance when Allison and tWitch stepped out at the Dolby Theatre.
Impressive red carpet poses, great style and a whole lot of love: What more could a pop culture fan ask for?
While Stephen's birthday plans remain tight-lip for now, we have a feeling family and dancing time will be on the agenda.
"Stephen, I hope you have the best birthday!" Allison shared with us. "You absolutely deserve all the love you are shown. Thank you for your gift of bringing so much joy to this world."
