"So Not Cool!" Nikki Bella Is Mad at Brie for Not Naming Her & John Cena Baby Birdie's Legal Guardians on Total Bellas

The Bella Twins have an issue over baby Birdie.

On tonight's new episode of Total Bellas, Brie Bella is getting her affairs in order before the birth of little Birdie Joe Danielson. Brie has to decide who will be Birdie's legal guardian if something were to happen to her and Bryan, but she isn't sure she wants it to be sister Nikki Bella.

"I need to be Birdie's legal guardian," Nikki tells Brie in this preview clip. "It still bothers me that you don't even think about me about that."

"How many times does John say he doesn't want kids so why am I going to give him my kid when I go away?" Brie asks. "Until I hear John say something different."

"Yeah, but John would be way different if it was those circumstances," Nikki argues. "I know him. I know him better than anyone."

"So I will be open to changing my guardian for Birdie the minute I hear John say that he would be open to being the father of our child if something were to happen to Bryan and I," Brie says. "Until then it's going to be J.J. and Lauren." 

"So not cool!" Nikki says.

Watch the drama go down in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

