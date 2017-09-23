Inside Mandy Moore's Adorable Engagement Party With Her Besties

Mandy Moore celebrated her engagement to Taylor Goldsmith in the best way!
The This Is Us actress was showered with love during an engagement party put on by her besties, including: Minka Kelly, business mogul Raina Penchansky, Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle, hairstylist Ashley Streicher, and Moore's This Is Us co-star, Susan Kelechi Watson.
The group celebrated over a late lunch, which came complete with fruit and veggie bowls, mini sandwiches, tea and of course lots of fun decorations and accessories like a "Mandy and Taylor" sign as well as crowns for all the guests and a colorful light-up crown for the bride-to-be.
The group also enjoyed lots of fun, little games.
They started off with a "Bridal Emoji Pictionary," which had the ladies guess a wedding-themed phrase based upon a group of emoji hints. The second game was actual Pictionary in which all the girls took a stab at drawing a bride and wedding-themed photo.
But fun and games aside, Minka also caught a sweet moment between Mandy and her mother, Stacy Moore, sharing it on her Instagram story.
"I'm so proud," Stacy gushed while speaking to her daughter, getting teary-eyed. "I got a lot of congratulations from friends and such, and I said, 'You know what, two wonderful people make two wonderful people.' And that's the best I can say. I'm just so happy."
Of course, the girls in attendance couldn't help but let out a big "aw" in unison!
Meanwhile, E! News confirmed Mandy's engagement to her Dawes beau earlier this month.
The couple dated for two years following the actress' divorce from Ryan Adams. They were married for six years.