Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are so in love!

The couple has known each other since kindergarten and they share their love for each other with us on social media. E! News caught up with Thomas Rhett at his Home Team Pop Up Store on Friday where he gushed about his relationship with Akins.

While talking about writing songs about his wife and their relationship, Thomas Rhett told us that with his song "Life Changes" he went to Akins to see if she thought the song should be on his record. Akins response? She told him he could do whatever he wants!

"It's been amazing to have her complete full support," the singer told us.