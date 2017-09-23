Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are so in love!
The couple has known each other since kindergarten and they share their love for each other with us on social media. E! News caught up with Thomas Rhett at his Home Team Pop Up Store on Friday where he gushed about his relationship with Akins.
While talking about writing songs about his wife and their relationship, Thomas Rhett told us that with his song "Life Changes" he went to Akins to see if she thought the song should be on his record. Akins response? She told him he could do whatever he wants!
"It's been amazing to have her complete full support," the singer told us.
To celebrate their love, and their upcoming anniversary in October, let's take a look at a timeline of the couple's relationship below! And be sure to listen to Thomas Rhett's latest album Life Changes, which is out now!
The couple was in the same kindergarten class and years later had a bit of a romance in high school...but it didn't last.
After parting ways for college, the two reunited at Akins' sister's graduation party in 2011. At the party, according to the Tennessean, Thomas Rhett confessed his love for Akins. "We stayed up 'til 4 a.m., kissed for the first time since high school," Thomas Rhett told the publication.
About six months after Thomas Rhett made his love confession to Akins, the couple became engaged.
The couple tied the knot in October 2012. They've been married for almost five years now!
Thomas Rhett and Akins announced they're expecting a child together in February 2017.
In May 2017, the couple announced the adoption of their daughter, Willa Gray. Two months later, Thomas Rhett shared this cute pic of the family celebrating the Fourth of July.
Akins gave birth to a baby girl, Ada James, on August 12.