RIP Donna (2016-2017).

Kevin no longer has to wait, as the Kevin Can Wait season two premiere, which will address the abrupt exit of Erinn Hayes, who played Kevin James' character's wife in season one, finally airs tonight. The CBS sitcom will feel considerably different as James' King of Queens' co-star Leah Remini is set to join the show full-time...after Hayes' character Donna's death is revealed.

"True, I've been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1," Hayes tweeted after the news of er exit broke. "Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans."

So how will a TV sitcom handle the death of the family's matriarch?

What we know: Um...not much? In the season one finale, Donna left her job as a school nurse, leaving her and Kevin unemployed.