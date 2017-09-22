Who Knows Kelly Ripa Better: Andy Cohen or Ryan Seacrest?

Has there ever been such fierce competition?
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday to talk all things Live. Andy Cohen also happens to be a longtime friends of Ripa's, so he suggested playing a game called "The HOSTlywed Game." Cohen went head-to-head with Seacrest, answering personal questions about Ripa to determine which host knows her better.
"A friendship is very deep, but a co-host-ship is like a marriage—minus the banging, unless you're Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski," Cohen joked, referring to the engaged anchors. "They're banging. So, who knows Kelly best? Her partner in show time or her partner in crime?"