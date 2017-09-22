Who Knows Kelly Ripa Better: Andy Cohen or Ryan Seacrest?

Has there ever been such fierce competition?

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday to talk all things Live. Andy Cohen also happens to be a longtime friends of Ripa's, so he suggested playing a game called "The HOSTlywed Game." Cohen went head-to-head with Seacrest, answering personal questions about Ripa to determine which host knows her better.

"A friendship is very deep, but a co-host-ship is like a marriage—minus the banging, unless you're Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski," Cohen joked, referring to the engaged anchors. "They're banging. So, who knows Kelly best? Her partner in show time or her partner in crime?"

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Charles Sykes/Bravo

An announcer then read a series of prompts, which they answered to the best of their abilities:

• What is Kelly's favorite curse word?

• What is Kelly's favorite body part of her husband [Mark Consuelos]?

• If Kelly could change jobs, what would be her dream job?

• What is Kelly's favorite junk food?

• What is Kelly's go-to karaoke song?

To find out if Cohen or Seacrest won the game, watch the video.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays; check your local listings.

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

