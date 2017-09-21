At around the same time, Daddy Yankee went on Live on Facebook and partnered with Feeding America. Fans can donate by just clicking the donate button embedded within the video's caption.

"We're conscious of the situation that's happening, and I'm worried about my family because I haven't had the opportunity to speak to them. We're all very worried. Not only for my family but also for my friends," he says as holds back tears. "It's very intense to be in the middle of a tour, and your heart is with your island At the same time, you have to work because work never stops, but you have to help your people."

The singer explained that he and his team are deeply affected by what's going on in their island.