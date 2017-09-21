America's Got Talent has a new pint-sized winner. Darci Lynne Farmer, the 12-year-old singing ventriloquist was crowned champion of AGT season 12 and yes, she's still surprised.
"It's more of a shock right now, it hasn't even hit me," Darci Lynne told E! News after the show. "I have no words, I'm speechless, but thank you America for voting for me—it's crazy!"
But where was her partner in crime, Petunia, during our interview?
"She is so exhausted. She demanded a nap, I'm not even kidding," she joked.
Darci Lynne has big plans for her prize money, including helping out at her church's mission program, and then, "I have to get my mom a dishwasher because it doesn't work and we need a new on," she said.
Her final plan? Getting a pug. "I would love to get a pug. A puppy, a baby pug, I just want one so bad. I'm ready…I'm ready to take on the puppy life," she said.
The judges, including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum weren't surprised that it was Darci Lynne who came out on top in the big finale.
"It's interesting, in the last two Howie it's been really young 12-year-old girls whose lives have are changed forever," Howie said. "I think that's America saying we embrace the future, we embrace the purity of just that child-like fun, inspirational talent."
Heidi said she predicted Darci Lynne's big win, "because she has the total package" with her singing, jokes and ventriloquism.
America's Got Talent will return on NBC.
