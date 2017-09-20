A Colorado Jogger Keeps Pooping in People's Front Yards

Well, it wouldn't be a day ending in "Y" if there wasn't something totally and utterly bizarre happening in the news.

This week: The "Mad Pooper."

Yes, KTTV has reported that a woman in Colorado Springs keeps pooping in people's front yards, wiping her rear end with a paper towel and leaving it for a neighbor or resident to clean up.

Needless to say, it's pissing people off.

In fact, one woman named Cathy Budde said her children caught the woman mid-act, pants down, squatting in their front yard.

"They are like, 'There's a lady taking a poop!'" Budde recalled. "So I come outside, and I'm like, 'Are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?' She's like, 'Yeah, sorry!'"

But that didn't stop the Mad Pooper.