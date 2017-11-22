UPDATE:

Ryan Phillippe has responded to Elsie Hewitt's assault lawsuit, calling the accusations "utterly false" and an "unjustified attempt to extort money from Phillippe, and to gain publicity for herself and her modeling career."

In documents obtained by E! News, the actor described Hewitt's claims as "defamatory," but is not countersuing for defamation. Instead, Philippe is asking for the case to be dismissed.

Hewitt's attorney Keith A. Fink issued the following statement in response: "If the claims were defamatory why didn't Mr. Phillipe sue Elsie for defamation like he claimed he would? How is there not 'one shred of truth' in her complaint?"

It continued, "There was an independent witness who supports Elsie. This witness spoke with Blast. The pictures confirm her injuries. The text messages corroborate her story. If Mr. Phillippe is such a feminist why did his ex-girlfriend seek a restraining order? This pleasing is amateur hour but the defense doesn't have anything to work with here. I'm looking forward to Mr. Phillips's [sic] deposition where he can under the penalty of perjury answer for his actions."

Phillippe has also taken to Twitter to clarify their relationship status, writing online, "to be clear: i have not had a 'girlfriend' for over a year now & have barely dated anyone since. any other labels or mis- characterizations, from media or gossips, related to anyone, briefly, connected to my personal life, are false. happy thanksgiving."

______

Ryan Phillippe is making a statement in response to ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's assault allegations.

"As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated," a rep for the actor tells E! News in a statement. "Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false."