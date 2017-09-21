Fate was on Khloe Kardashian's side!

In a preview from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special, the 33-year-old surprises Kim Kardashian by revealing she first met boyfriend Tristan Thompson on a spontaneous blind date because she was reluctant to be set up.

"Brandon Jennings, who's a basketball player, he's a friend of mine and Malika Haqq's, and he was like, 'You're such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone,'" she explains.

She continues, "I was at the Bel-Air hotel. [Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected."