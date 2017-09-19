Joe Maher/FilmMagic
We're just not sure how we feel about it.
In case you missed it (with all the glam over on the Emmys red carpet, we don't blame you), Jenna Dewan Tatum showed up to the London premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle in a gown that had everyone talking.
But were they saying all good things?
The actress was wearing an architectural number by Zac Posen, which had everything from hidden pockets to tulle. So was it total fantasy or major flop? We'll let you decide.
The bodice was intricate, with metallic embroidery that was almost like sparkly fall foliage contrasted against a bright, summery design. This gave way to a high ruffle at the neckline, creating what could be a designer shield for her 4.54-carat diamond Chopard earrings. The dramatic, organza skirt was also giving us modern princess vibes because of its sheer material and frayed hem. The large pleats of Jenna's extravagant gown meant that while it was see through, only the sides of her body were actually visible.
She looks beautiful, of course, rocking a brunette bob and the kind of complexion dermatologists must study in school. Her shimmery, green eyeshadow even matched the embroidery detail on the gown, although we can barely see it behind this oddly shaped silhouette, but maybe that's the mysterious genius behind Zac Posen's design? This did come right off the spring 2017 runway, after all, and Jenna could be taking her high-fashion game even higher—literally.
She's definitely making a statement, and we want to hear yours. Check out the pictures below to get a better look at Jenna's gown, and then join the conversation in our comment box below.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Check out those Chopard sparklers, shaped like wings? Leaves? Here's one way to take your outfit from good to glam. No wonder these are called a girl's best friend.
FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock
Peek a boo! Even though this was a ball gown, it left little to the imagination, with enough pleated material to keep it lady at the front and naked at the sides. If we had dancer's legs like this star, why not?
Joe Maher/FilmMagic
The structure of this bodice made for a major princess moment. Zac Posen's design pays close attention to detail and fit, with this metallic green embroidery that stood out on the orange carpet.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Let's zoom in on that detail. Jenna seems to be going for a leafy theme here, with the Chopard earrings to match and her green makeup look to tie everything together. Too much, or just right?
Grant Pollard/Invision/AP
The arm candy looked pretty good, too. Channing Tatum's ensemble was much more classic in a sharp, pinstripe suit. This pair knows how to work a red carpet.
FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock
So...what are we thinking, fashion friends?
What's the consensus?
Comment away and let us know!