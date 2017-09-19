There's some new Divas in town!

In this just released promo for season seven of Total Divas, which premieres Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m., new cast members Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss join returning WWE stars Nikki Bella, Briie Bella, Naomi, Maryse, Lana and Natalya for new journeys in and out of the wrestling ring.

"Coming this November, every push and pull brings us closer to the next level," the promo says.

"This season, the cast travels around the world as they embark on new journeys, cross new thresholds and make difficult decisions about their futures in and out of the ring," reads Tuesday's release. "Naomi is hoping to hit the trifecta effect; keeping her marriage fresh to fellow WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso, maintaining a crazy schedule and taking a chance to stand out as the SmackDown Live Women's Champion."